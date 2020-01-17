Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Insteel Industries by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 554,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIN. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their target price on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

