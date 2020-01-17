Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

INSE traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

