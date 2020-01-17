Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,514.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00.

QURE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 33,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

