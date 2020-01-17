Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $154,290.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $154,290.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,293,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,837,591.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QAD stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 56.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QADA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

