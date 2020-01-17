Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $20,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,273.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

