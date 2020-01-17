Insider Selling: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HLIO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.80. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,148,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,929,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.