Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven F. Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,234. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after buying an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after buying an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 652,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

