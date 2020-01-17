Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $91,353.07 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864,905.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George acquired 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $115,117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.45 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

