Insider Buying: Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Acquires 260,000 Shares of Stock

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Maurice Alan Tagami acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,316,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,815.
FOM opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. Foran Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
Foran Mining Company Profile
