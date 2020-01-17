Insider Buying: Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Acquires 260,000 Shares of Stock

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Maurice Alan Tagami acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,316,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,815.

FOM opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. Foran Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

