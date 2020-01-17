Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Anthony J. Artabane acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,286. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 625,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 158.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 181,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

