Insider Buying: Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) Insider Purchases A$29,846.12 in Stock

Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) insider Luke Atkins acquired 307,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,846.12 ($21,167.46).
ASX ATC opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27.
About Altech Chem
