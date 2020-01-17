Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Inphi has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.