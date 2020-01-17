Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.