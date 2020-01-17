Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of CRL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $116.24 and a twelve month high of $161.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

