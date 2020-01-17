Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sony accounts for 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

NYSE SNE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

