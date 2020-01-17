Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after purchasing an additional 742,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. 127,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

