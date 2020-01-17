Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.26. 42,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.