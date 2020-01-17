Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

