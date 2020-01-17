Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 406,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

