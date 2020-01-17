Ink Protocol Price Up 7.3% This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $231,215.00 and $48,754.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,674,828 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

