Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 0.9%

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.68 ($0.46), 886,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.18.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

