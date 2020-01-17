Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

NYSE:IHC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382. Independence has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $619.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of Independence stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independence by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Independence during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Independence by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independence by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

