Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading Down 3.6%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile (CVE:IGP)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.