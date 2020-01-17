Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.44 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

