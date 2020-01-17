Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Indodax and Coinbit. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $2.44 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, STEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

