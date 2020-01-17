IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 341,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.