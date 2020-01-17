IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

