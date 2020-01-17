IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,462.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,250.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.