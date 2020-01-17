IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,993 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $304.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

