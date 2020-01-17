IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average is $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.