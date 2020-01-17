IFP Advisors Inc Has $16.60 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.41% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

