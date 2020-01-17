IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,766 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $299.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

