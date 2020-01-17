Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

