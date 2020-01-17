HyperCash (HC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.70 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00017168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinnest, Kucoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $66.98 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,483,968 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, Cryptopia, Allcoin, HitBTC, Huobi, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

