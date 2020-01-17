Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 86010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several analysts recently commented on HRCXF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Hurricane Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

