Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

HRCXF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

