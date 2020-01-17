Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 30,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,646. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.