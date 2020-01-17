Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.39 and a 52-week high of $183.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

