Huntington National Bank Sells 4,737 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 874,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

