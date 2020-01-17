Huntington National Bank Purchases 831 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

PNC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.42. 1,437,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

