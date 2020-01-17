Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,186 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,349. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

