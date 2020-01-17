Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 323,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

