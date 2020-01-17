Huntington National Bank Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 436,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 645,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,855,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.