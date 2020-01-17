Huntington National Bank Has $42.94 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 2,364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.93. 231,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.37 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

