Huntington National Bank Has $29.74 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Paypal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,015,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Paypal by 285.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Paypal by 48.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Paypal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 13,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Paypal by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. 4,149,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

