Huntington National Bank Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,918. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $106.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

