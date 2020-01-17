Huntington National Bank Buys 3,072 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.