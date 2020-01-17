HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Up 0.2%

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55, 3,009 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Pareto Securities cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

