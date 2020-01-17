HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Up 0.2%

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55, 3,009 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Pareto Securities cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

