Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on HDSN. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,236. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 651,755 shares in the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

