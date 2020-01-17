Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several brokerages have commented on HDSN. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.
Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,236. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 651,755 shares in the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.
