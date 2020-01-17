Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.60

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.60 and last traded at $149.45, with a volume of 33506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hubbell by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,991 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

